TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Baby, family of four pulled alive from debris 65 hours after Türkiye quakes
Turkish rescuers pull a baby from rubble in Hatay province while four members of a family are saved from debris in Adiyaman province, almost 68 hours after earthquakes struck parts of Türkiye and Syria.
Baby, family of four pulled alive from debris 65 hours after Türkiye quakes
Rescuers say the baby, named Helen, was in good health and put under supervision by medical units. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 9, 2023

Turkish rescuers from Istanbul Municipality have pulled a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Hatay province — nearly 68 hours after powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye and Syria. 

Rescuers reported on Wednesday that the baby, named Helen, was in good health and put under supervision by medical units.

In Adiyaman province, another search and rescue team found four members of the same family alive under the wreckage on late hours of Wednesday.

The footage showed three of the survivors being carried on stretchers.

At least 12,391 people have been killed in Türkiye with 62,914 injured, and in northern Syria death toll climbed to  2,992. 

Thousands of buildings have collapsed across a wide region.

READ MORE:Palestinian family that fled Gaza war 'wiped out' in Türkiye earthquakes

Time running out

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, time was running out for other survivors, as search efforts near the crucial 72-hour mark, rescue response experts said.

More than 90 percent of earthquake survivors are rescued within the first three days, said Ilan Kelman, a professor of disasters and health at University College London.

With the 72-hour window closing early on Thursday morning, experts say it is a race against the time.  

"The first 72 hours are considered to be critical," said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England.

"The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74 percent, after 72 hours it is 22 percent and by the fifth day it is 6 percent."

READ MORE:Syria rescuers cut umbilical cord before pulling newborn alive from rubble

READ MORE: Miracle rescues: Children found alive over 50 hours after Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections