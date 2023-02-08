China says it was smeared in US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address that repeatedly mentioned competition between the two countries.

China does not fear competing with the US but is “opposed to defining the entire China-US relationship in terms of competition,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Wednesday.

“It is not the practice of a responsible country to smear a country or restrict the country’s legitimate development rights under the excuse of competition, even at the expense of disrupting the global industrial and supply chain,” Mao said.

China will defend its interests and the US should work with it to “promote the return of bilateral relations to a track of sound and stable development,” she said.

Mao’s comments came against a background of raging disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and access to advanced technologies.

Biden mentioned China and its leader, Xi Jinping, at least seven times in his address Tuesday night, focusing mainly on how the US was increasingly prepared to compete with Beijing while also seeking to avoid conflict.

