Elbistan, a town of 150,000 people in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Kahramanmaras, was the epicentre of one of Türkiye’s two devastating earthquakes. The first one hit the Pazarcik district in Kahramanmaras province with a magnitude of 7.7 at around midnight on Monday, followed by the second strike destroying Elbistan with a 7.6 magnitude in the afternoon.

“It felt like someone pounded our house’s walls with a sledgehammer as dust fell on our heads,” says Kemal Akkus, a 62-year-old resident of Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district.

The two strikes left a large section of the town’s population under debris.

“When the first quake hit, we were not affected much and were able to get out of our house,” Akkus, a retiree of the district’s sugar factory, tells TRT World.

As the first jolt subsided, Akkus and his family returned to their house. They stayed in the house’s bedroom to gather themselves. But the second shock was too hard to handle.

Akkus recalls, "it lasted for a long time,” and added that he quickly grabbed his 5-year-old child and stumbled down the intensely shaking staircase. Seconds later, his wife and the other two kids managed to come out to safer ground as well.

Apart from the Kahramanmaras province, the two powerful quakes and the many aftershocks have left their deadly impact across the country’s ten cities - Osmaniye, Hatay, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Malatya, Kilis, Adana, Adiyaman - as well as the civil war-torn Syria’s northwestern areas.

The tremors killed more than 8,000 people, wounding tens of thousands across southeastern and Mediterranean regions of Türkiye and leading to the collapse of thousands of buildings. The two quakes also killed thousands across northwestern Syria and wounded many more.

Now Akkus and his family are staying with their relatives in a village outside Elbistan.

The town of Elbistan is still reeling from aftershocks. Just about 20 minutes before Akkus spoke to TRT World on Tuesday evening, he had experienced another aftershock. Such was their impact that he saw the ceiling lamps at his relative's house swinging like a pendulum, he said.

According to Akkus, one-third of buildings in Elbistan have collapsed. Bad winter conditions and the scale of damaged buildings and road networks have made search and rescue operations difficult, slowing them down.

The Turkish government has sent tens of thousands of AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Agency) personnel to the affected areas. More than 40 countries have also sent their rescue teams to extract survivors from debris.

Kadri Sahin, another native of Elbistan, who is a retired lecturer, is unable to trace his son.

Sahin, his wife and their two kids ran out of their house after the first quake, taking shelter at their relative's house, which is earthquake resistant.

“While we were having a meal at our relative’s house, my son went inside our damaged house. After nearly 20 minutes of his departure, the second earthquake came,” 63-year-old Sahin tells TRT World.

His house could not withstand the second tremor. It was reduced to rubble along with the neighbouring houses. Since then, Sahin is unable to trace his 34-year-old son. He believes his son is trapped under the rubble.

A rescue team from AFAD has already inspected the site but they are yet to see any sign of Sahin's son.

Seref Kocakaya, a 65-year-old public employee from Kahramanmaras in Adana, one of Türkiye’s major cities that experienced a deadly earthquake in 1998, described the tremors with similar details as Akkus did.

“Tak, tak, tak… It sounded like a drill machine cutting through the concrete,” Kocakaya tells TRT World.

During the first early morning tremor, Kocakaya and his family made it out alive. Their one-story house remained intact despite the second earthquake and aftershocks.