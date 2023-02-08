South Korean lawmakers have voted to impeach the interior minister over his responses to a deadly Halloween stampede, setting the stage for him to become the country's first cabinet member ousted by the legislature.

The impeachment motion was passed on Wednesday by a widely expected 179-109 margin in a secret ballot in the 300-member single chamber, where the main opposition Democratic Party holds a 169-seat majority.

The support of at least 150 members of the assembly was required to pass it.

The parliament's justice committee will review the motion before sending it to the Constitutional Court, which would decide whether to uphold the impeachment, a process that could take up to six months.

The Democrats and other opposition parties had pushed to expel the interior minister, Lee Sang-min, urging him to bear responsibility for botched responses to the crush.

The October 29 incident killed 159 people and injured 196 when revellers flooded narrow alleyways in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to enjoy the first coronavirus mask-free Halloween festivities in three years.