Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory over Russia in a dramatic speech before the UK Parliament, where he also thanked the British people for their support since "day one” of Moscow's military offence.

The embattled leader's surprise visit to Britain in a bid for more advanced weapons comes as Ukraine braces for an expected Russian offensive and hatches its own plans to retake land held by Moscow's forces. Western support has been key to Kiev's surprisingly stiff defence, and the two sides are engaged in grinding battles.

At a joint news conference in front of a tank at the Lulworth Camp training base, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said fighter jets were “part of the conversation” about support for Ukraine. “Nothing is off the table,” he said.

Here are some other developments:

1812 GMT - Russia vows 'response' if UK sends planes to Ukraine

Russia has said that it would respond if Britain sends warplanes to Ukraine, warning of an escalation.

"Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," Moscow's embassy in London said on Wednesday in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The Russian embassy said that London would bear responsibility for the "'bloody harvest' of the next round of escalation as well as military and political consequences ensuing from this for the European continent and the whole world."

1641GMT - Russia sanctions 77 Americans in tit-for-tat move

Russia has hit dozens of US politicians and officials with sanctions in what it said was a retaliatory move for Washington's support for Kiev and a response to the West's own unprecedented package of sanctions against Moscow.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was permanently barring some 77 US citizens from entering Russia, as it attacked Washington's "hostile actions".

The list is made up of 33 governors of US states and a host of other mid-ranking state and federal officials.

The United States and its allies, including Britain and the European Union, have added hundreds of members of Russia's political and business elites to their own sanctions lists since Moscow's attack on Ukraine last February.

1600 GMT - German minister: First battalion of Leopard 2 tanks could reach Ukraine in March/April

Western partners could deliver the first battalion of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in the first three or four months of this year, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on a trip to the Polish capital.

"We could deliver at least one battalion in the first four months of this year - three months maybe - and then we need to proceed as fast as possible of course," Pistorius said on Wednesday, adding that a battalion would consist of about 31 tanks.

Almost a year after Russia's military offence of Ukraine, Poland and Germany were united in their responsibility to support Kiev, said Pistorius, adding that the two countries had agreed to meet next week to decide on delıvery of Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Responding to repeated appeals from Ukraine, and after mounting pressure from some Western allies, Germany last month said it would deliver modern Leopard 2 battle tanks from army stocks.

1132 GMT - UK announces new round of Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

The British government has announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia over its attack on Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday said the new sanctions on organisations that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military relied on would "accelerate the economic pressure on Putin - undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail".

The sanctions package, announced as Zelenskyy visited the UK, would hit six organisations providing military equipment such as drones. It would also target eight individuals and one organisation connected to "nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites", the government said in a statement.

0805 GMT - Zelenskyy to visit UK on Wednesday: Britain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Wednesday, his first trip to the UK since the war with Russia began nearly a year ago and only his second confirmed journey outside Ukraine during the war.