Two US Agency for International Development [USAID] teams are expected to arrive in Türkiye and will head to the southeastern province of Adiyaman to focus on urban search and rescue following earthquakes that killed nearly 6,000 people in Türkiye and nearly 2,000 in Syria while leaving behind a trail of destruction in both countries.

USAID's disaster assistance response team leader for the earthquake response, Stephen Allen, told reporters on Tuesday the teams reaching Türkiye on Wednesday morning will be about 80 people each and also bring 12 dogs and 170,000 pounds of specialised tools and equipment, including for triage and concrete breaking.

The US military aircraft carrying the teams and equipment were to land at Incirlik Air Base in the southern Turkish province of Adana and deploy immediately to hard-hit urban centers to save as many people as possible, Allen said.

"They really do work 24/7, they work in shifts, they go around the clock, because every hour does count in the first few days," Allen said.

TRT World'sAndy Roesgen reporting from Washington, DC said the Americans bring vast experience of working in similar situations in Japan, Nepal, and Haiti.

'Pick up the phone and let us know'