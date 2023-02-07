TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish jets douse off fire at earthquake-hit Iskenderun port
Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.
Turkish jets douse off fire at earthquake-hit Iskenderun port
The Turkish defence ministry says the blaze was put out by military helicopters and aircraft. / Reuters
By Abid Sultan
February 7, 2023

Turkish jets have extinguished a major fire that broke out at the internationaI Iskenderun Port in southern province of Hatay, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on Twitter that the blaze was put out by military helicopters and aircraft on Tuesday.

It also shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.

Hundreds of shipping containers were ablaze at the Iskenderun Port, sending thick black smoke into the sky and shutting down operations, forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

READ MORE: Türkiye's powerful quakes move Anatolian continent by up to 10 metres

RECOMMENDED

Operations halted 

The blaze led to the shutdown of all operations at the terminal until further notice and forced freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

A 7.7-magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early Monday. Nine hours later, a 7.6-magnitude quake, centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district, rocked the region, affecting Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa provinces.

The earthquake was also felt in countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

READ MORE: Massive rescue effort in Türkiye, Syria as death toll mounts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections