Messages of support have continued to pour from world leaders after a devastating series of earthquakes struck Türkiye.

Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah expressed sympathy for those who were killed and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

Separately, Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo also conveyed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele are other leaders who expressed condolences.

Erdogan also had a telephone call with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

The tremors have caused widespread damage and killed at least 4,544 people in the country's south and southeast.

'Valuable' support