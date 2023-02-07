The Anatolian continent has moved up to 10 metres (nearly 33 feet) as a result of Monday’s powerful earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye, said an Italian seismologist.

Speaking to Italy's state-run ANSA news agency, Alessandro Amato of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), said on Tuesday that the earthquakes activated a new fault line on the border between Türkiye and Syria, which caused a displacement of the ground by up to 10 meters.

“There was a transcurrent movement,” he said, adding that the ground slipped horizontally along the two edges of the fault line with an orientation to the left, in the direction of the Aegean Sea.

Separately, Tina Larsen, a senior researcher with the National Geological Surveys of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), said the tremors from the earthquake were felt in Denmark and Greenland, according to Greenland KNR broadcaster.

