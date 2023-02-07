A devastating 7.7 earthquake with powerful aftershocks have hit southeastern parts of Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday, with the epicentre originating in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.

So far there are over 3,549 reported deaths and 22,168 injured, both numbers are likely to be revised upwards as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete.

Türkiye is in a geographically seismic area with the country between the North Anatolian fault line running through the entirety of the landmass and the East Anatolian fault line running through the south of the country.

The deadly earthquake that struck Türkiye in the early hours of Monday is the most powerful one on record since 1939. In recent decades, however, there have been several powerful earthquakes that have left thousands dead and have a lingering impact on the country.

Here’s a quick round-up of Türkiye’s worst quakes of recent years:

Erzincan, December 27 - 1939

Striking the city at 1:57 am while most of its inhabitants were sleeping, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake left almost 33,000 residents dead.

Many died because the earthquake struck in the middle of winter and a resulting blizzard and a flood made the city uninhabitable. It was abandoned and a new one was built to the north.

The region saw more magnitude 7 earthquakes and Türkiye started to adopt building regulations in a bid to upgrade the safety of buildings.

Bolu-Gerede, February 1 - 1944

The powerful earthquake had a 7.4 magnitude and resulted in a knock-on effect in other towns alongside the Anatolian fault line.

Striking at 5:22 am, the earthquake left 2,790 people dead and 50,000 were destroyed or were heavily damaged.

Bingol, May 22 -1971

Bingol was nearly destroyed after a 6.9 magnitude struck at 18:44 pm in the eastern city of Türkiye. More than 90 percent of the buildings were destroyed leaving much of the population homeless and almost 1,000 people dead.

Izmit, August 17 - 1999