Turkish army targeted YPG/PKK terrorists in retaliation for rockets fired into the Türkiye-Syria border area, the National Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said on Tuesday that YPG/PKK terrorists carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tel Rifaat in northwestern Syria to the area of the Oncupinar border post in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

The ministry also accused the YPG/PKK of "taking advantage" of the earthquake and carried out the "vile attack" earlier on Tuesday.

There was no damage or loss in Turkish units, it added.

The YPG/PKK terror group mostly carries out terror attacks from Manbij, Ayn al Arab, and the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo. The terror group uses those areas as bases for its attacks.

Türkiye made separate agreements with the US and Russia for the withdrawal of YPG/PKK elements in the area, as the Turkish Armed Forces were carrying out Operation Peace Spring, which began on October 9, 2019, in northern Syria.

After pledging the withdrawal of the YPG/PKK terror group 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) south of the Turkish border in line with the agreements, the US and Russia have failed to keep their promises for two and a half years.

