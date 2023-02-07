The 7.7 magnitude earthquake that jolted Türkiye’s 10 Anatolian provinces at dawn on Monday left massive destruction with the death toll in the country and neighbouring Syria surpassing 5,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The apocalyptic earthquake caught many by surprise as most of the residents were still in bed when the disaster hit.

Türkiye’s Interior Ministry declared the situation at Level 4 which means the country is open to international help and assistance.

The government has tasked its emergency and relief agencies, including Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), to handle the deadly aftermath of the quake.

Over 13, 740 personnel, 360 vehicles and 3,361 caterpillars have been deployed to the region to help in the search and rescue effort, according to AFAD.

Volunteers are also at the scenes to help their loved ones and those in desperate situations.

About 65 countries have offered help to Türkiye and many of them sent search and rescue teams to the devastated areas. The Turkish army has created an airway corridor for foreign flights and halted civilian air travel to the region.

Türkiye's President Recept Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of mourning following the deadly quake and the Turkish flags are flying at half-staff.

Why it was so devastating?

Following the first earthquake over 600 aftershocks continued to rattle the region. Many damaged buildings collapsed following the aftershocks.

Several hours later, a second earthquake hit Kahramanmaras —the epicenter of both earthquakes — with a magnitude of 7.6.

It cracked the main connecting road lines and caused fires in several spots on the gas supply pipelines to the region. The energy ministry has halted the flow of the gas as a precaution for safety reasons and it said it will release the flow in a controlled manner.

The second wave of the earthquake further destroyed more buildings.

Many of the buildings in the region reportedly were older than two decades.

Türkiye had faced a major earthquake in 1999 that led the country to tighten its rules on building construction. The real numbers of the buildings and details will be revealed after a government investigation.

Official numbers show that at least 3,432 people lost their lives and 21,103 were left injured as of Tuesday afternoon. About 5,775 buildings were also destroyed.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said over 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble as 11,022 search and rescue teams are working in the field. He added that 338,000 earthquake victims have been housed in dormitories, universities and shelters.