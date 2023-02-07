Some of the world's most deadly earthquakes in the past two decades are listed below, after a 7.7 magnitude quake struck southern Türkiey and northwest Syria on Monday and killed thousands of people.

August 14, 2021 - Haiti

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging about 13,000 homes.

September 28, 2018 - Indonesia

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi, resulting in a 1.5-metre tsunami and killing more than 4,300 people.

November 12, 2017 - Iran

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the eastern Kermanshah region, killing more than 400 people.

At least six people died in neighbouring Iraq.

September 19, 2017 - Mexico

A 7.1 magnitude quake hit central Mexico, killing at least 369 people and causing more devastation in the capital than any temblor since an earthquake in 1985 that killed thousands.

August 24, 2016 - Italy

A 6.2 magnitude quake struck a cluster of mountain communities east of Rome in central Italy, killing about 300 people.

April 16, 2016 - Ecuador

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hammered Ecuador, killing more than 650 people on the country’s Pacific coast.

October 26, 2015 - Afghanistan

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the Afghan northeast, killing nearly 400 people in the country as well as in northern Pakistan.

April 25, 2015 - Nepal

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged impoverished Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and disrupting the lives of more than eight million.

August 3, 2014 - China

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake devastated southwestern China, killing at least 600 people in a remote area of Yunnan province.

September 24, 2013 - Pakistan

Twin earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.8 magnitudes, rattled southwestern Balochistan province, killing at least 825 people.