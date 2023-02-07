Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Rescuers in Türkiye and war-ravaged Syria have intensified searches, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after powerful earthquakes killed at least 5,894 people in Türkiye and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

The quakes also affected neighbouring Syria, where at least 1,832 people were killed and at least 3,700 injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency — that will last for three months — in 10 provinces affected by the quake.

Here's the latest on the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that hit southeast Türkiye and northern Syria.

2120 GMT — Death toll rises in Türkiye and Syria

Death toll from earthquakes in southern Türkiyehassoared to 5,894, with 34,810 people injured, Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

At least 1,832 people were killed and thousands injured in Syria, regime officials and rescuers said.

At least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the regime-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous.

At least 1,020 people were killed in opposition-held northwest and 3,700 injured with the toll expected to "rise dramatically," rescuers in the region said.

Meanwhile, rescuers were searching for survivors in a delicate operation amid inclement weather, said TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora who is reporting from Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of Monday's earthquakes.

1915 GMT - Türkiye quake 'one of largest inland earthquakes in world'

"It was an unexpected big earthquake," said Professor Shinji Toda, a professor at the International Research Institute of Disaster Science at Japan-based Tohoku University.

"It is one of the largest inland earthquakes in the world," said Toda.

1900 GMT - Death toll in Türkiye climbs to over 5,400

Death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye climbs to 5,434 while 31,777 others are injured, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

1845 GMT - UN announces $25 million in humanitarian aid for Türkiye and Syria

The humanitarian aid will help provide urgent lifesaving assistance to the region, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters.

''The UN disaster assessment and coordination teams are in Adana today and mobilizing to Gaziantep tomorrow to support Türkiye's urban search and rescue teams,'' he said.

1805 GMT - Kosovo declares national mourning after Türkiye earthquakes

"In the face of such tragedies, we must stand by those who need support. The pain of the Turkish and Syrian people is ours too. Therefore, based on constitutional and legal powers, as a sign of state and citizen respect, I have declared Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, a State Mourning Day in the Republic of Kosovo," said Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

She added that Kosovo forces are already taking part in search and rescue operations.

1755 GMT - Turkish jets extinguish fire at quake-hit port of Iskenderun

Turkish jets have extinguished a major fire that broke out at the internationaI Iskenderun Port in southern province of Hatay, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on Twitter that the blaze was put out by helicopters and aircraft belonging to Turkish land and air forces, respectively.

1650 GMT - Death toll in Türkiye climbs to over 4,500

Death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye climbs to 4,544 while 26,725 others are injured, the country's disaster agency official said.

1530 GMT - 18,000 gendarmerie units, 10,000 police sent to affected region: Soylu

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated they have sent 18,000 gendarmerie forces and nearly 10,000 police officers to the region so far.

He also said they have given instructions for the dispatch of 10,000 gendarmerie units.

Türkiye is facing one of the biggest disasters in the history of the country and the state stands by its citizens with all its institutions, he added.

1520 GMT - NATO flags fly at half-staff in solidarity with Türkiye

NATO member states lowered their flags to half-staff at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels to show solidarity with Ankara.

"All flags at NATO Headquarters are at half-mast today in solidarity with our Ally #Türkiye," NATO said on Twitter, sharing a photo of the member states’ flags lowered in Brussels.

1510 GMT - Azerbaijan sends more help

Azerbaijan is sending two planes carrying assistance personnel, materials, and a field hospital to Türkiye through Adana, one of the 10 provinces hit by two powerful earthquakes in the country's southeast.

"The plane that will deliver the mobile field hospital and 41 professional medical and non-medical personnel to the brotherly country has left Heydar Aliyev International Airport for Adana," a statement by the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry said.

1450 GMT - Quakes moved Anatolian continent up to 10 metres: scientist

Speaking to Italy's state-run ANSA news agency, Alessandro Amato of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), said that the earthquakes activated a new fault line on the border between Türkiye and Syria, which caused a displacement of the ground up to 10 metres.

“There was a transcurrent movement,” he said, adding that the ground slipped horizontally along the two edges of the fault line with an orientation to the left, in the direction of the Aegean Sea.

Separately, Tina Larsen, a senior researcher with the National Geological Surveys of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), said the tremors from the earthquake were felt in Denmark and Greenland, according to Greenland KNR broadcaster.

1445 GMT - Japan to send second rescue team

Japan will send a second rescue and search team and more humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Türkiye, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The government of Japan will dispatch the second half of the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Urban Search and Rescue Team to Türkiye,” the ministry said.

"Japan will continue to further assess the damage on the ground and consider necessary assistance based on the needs of the Turkish government," the ministry added.

1435 GMT - Spain mobilising field hospital, healthcare professionals

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced that the Spanish Technical Aid Response Team (START) field hospital will be mobilized to Türkiye to "attend to those injured in the earthquake."

"Professionals from the national health system will take part," Albares said on Twitter.

He added that Spain will also contribute to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' efforts and activate emergency agreements with non-governmental organizations in Syria.

1433 GMT - Turkish lawmaker, family killed in earthquake

A lawmaker from Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party was killed in an earthquake that hit the country's southeastern region, officials said.

Yakup Tas’s body was found alongside his wife, sister, sister-in-law, nephew, niece and a grandchild in Adiyaman province after search and rescue teams found the family.

1345 GMT - Hungary to send another rescue team

Hungary will send another search and rescue team comprising 46 people to quake-hit Türkiye, the foreign minister said.

"Three civil rescue organizations will arrive in Türkiye with the help of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The initial days are of great importance for rescue survivors," he added.

Peter Szijjarto said Hungary will provide all kind of support to Türkiye in such a difficult time.

We are currently at AFAD’s crisis management centre in Gaziantep, we have felt the building shake several times. Aftershocks continue more than 24 hours after the initial quake. - TRT World’s correspondent Ezgi Toper

1304 GMT - Ukrainian leader extends condolences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the deadly earthquakes that hit the country's southeastern region.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Zelenskyy expressed sympathy for those who lost their lives in the quakes, and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

1257 GMT - Recent quakes in Türkiye, Syria could affect up to 23M, says WHO

Monday's powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria could affect up to 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate.

Türkiye had a strong capacity to tackle the crisis that emerged following the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that shook its southeastern provinces, WHO's senior emergencies officer Adelheid Marschang told the UN health agency's executive committee earlier in Geneva.

"This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region," Marschang said of Syria, noting the country's needs were mounting after "nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline."

1255 GMT - South Korea, Bangladesh to dispatch rescue, medical teams to Türkiye

The South Korean team leading to Türkiye will comprise more than 60 members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team and 50 military personnel, Yonhap News Agency said, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Seoul also plans to offer $5 million as emergency humanitarian assistance, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also announced sending two rescue teams to support the friendly country of Türkiye.

1240 GMT- European aid, rescue teams arrive in Türkiye

Under the EU’s emergency response mechanism, 11 teams have already arrived in Türkiye to assist in aid and rescue efforts, with 16 more on their way, the European Commission announced.

Nineteen EU member states – Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Greek Cypriot administration, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain – sent rescue teams, as well as associate countries Montenegro and Albania.

“In total, 1,185 rescuers and 79 search dogs have been offered by the European countries. These numbers could rise further,” said a European Commission statement.

1240 GMT - In just hours, Turkish community in UK collects 10 tonnes of aid

The Turkish community across the UK has come together to support people affected by powerful earthquakes, collecting 10 tons of aid materials and winter supplies in one day to send to the country.

"Everyone was struggling to help here, and this was a morale booster in such difficult days," he added.

1215 GMT - Foreign missions in Türkiye lower their flags to half-mast

The embassies and foreign missions of many countries in the Turkish capital Ankara lowered their flags to half-staff and shared messages of solidarity following Monday’s powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye.

The gesture came after Türkiye declared seven days of national mourning in the wake of the deadly quakes.

"In solidarity with Türkiye, we lowered our flag to show our respect to those who lost their lives and were injured in the tragic earthquakes. Condolences to Türkiye, get well soon Türkiye," the US Embassy in Ankara said on social media.

1205 GMT - Kyrgyzstan opens deposit account to raise funds for earthquake victims

Kyrgyzstan said that it has opened a single deposit account to raise funds to help the earthquake victims.

“Anyone wishing to assist in overcoming the consequences of a natural disaster can transfer funds to the details of this account,” a statement by the Kyrgyz presidency read.

1200 GMT Pakistan's premier sets up relief fund

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a relief fund to support the victims of massive earthquakes that jolted the southeastern region of Türkiye.

As a first step, the members of the federal Cabinet have announced to donate one-month salary to the relief fund.

Sharif urged the people of Pakistan, mainly philanthropists, to "generously" extend a helping hand to the earthquake victims.

1200 GMT - State of emergency declared in 10 provinces in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces hit by the massive quakes.

President Erdogan said the state of emergency will last for three months.

1150 GMT - 55 Palestinians killed in Türkiye-Syria earthquakes

At least 55 Palestinians were killed in the two powerful earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria, according to a Palestinian diplomat.

Ahmed El Deek, a political adviser to the foreign minister, said 14 Palestinians were killed in Türkiye while 41 others lost their lives in Syria.