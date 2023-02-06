Every year, earthquakes leave behind a trail of enormous destruction, killing thousands of people, and yet we are still far from being able to forecast them.

The latest quake in southern Türkiye, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine is another stark reminder of how suddenly and unexpectedly they can strike.

Earthquakes are by their very nature a sudden phenomena, and predicting with a precise time range is difficult. In an effort to reduce earthquake damage, scientists have been developing techniques for analysing earthquakes for years.

Through hazard mapping and other methods, scientists can only predict the likelihood of a largescale earthquake and pinpoint its potential epicentre. They cannot however give the exact timeframe.

Earthquake Myths

Imposters might assert that they can predict earthquakes, however, here are reasons why their claims are at fault.

An earthquake is part of the scientific process and a prediction must involve date and time, location and magnitude. It has nothing to do with clouds, bodily aches and pains, or slugs. Further, non-scientific predictions are so general that they can fit any upcoming earthquake. One such example is the self-proclaimed climatologist who falsely predicted that a significant earthquake along the New Madrid Seismic Zone was expected to strike the St. Louis region. He predicted that it would occur on or around December 3, 1990, setting off a media frenzy in the Missouri hamlet of New Madrid and prompting many residents to stock emergency supplies.

Even if one or more of the pseudoscientists' predicted elements turn out to be vastly different from what actually happened, they nevertheless declare success if an earthquake hits that somewhat resembles their prediction.

When anything occurs that is believed to be a precursor of an earthquake in the near future, predictions (by non-scientists) frequently begin to circulate on social media. The so-called precursor is often a cluster of tiny earthquakes, rising radon levels in the water nearby, strange animal behaviour, increasing magnitudes in moderate-sized events, or a moderate-magnitude event that is uncommon enough to raise the possibility that it is a foreshock.