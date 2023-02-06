In pictures: Türkiye's rescue mission underway in quake-hit regions
In pictures: Türkiye's rescue mission underway in quake-hit regionsA large-scale search and rescue operation continues in southern Türkiye as rescue workers cut through the rubble to save lives.
Search and rescue works continue in Malatya after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the southern provinces of Türkiye. / AA
By Rabiul Islam
February 6, 2023

Several hundred people have been killed and thousands injured after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye's southeastern provinces.

Centered in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, the region was hit by intense tremors at exactly 4.17 am. The entire region reeled 78 aftershocks, including higher magnitudes 6.6 and 6.5, encompassing southeastern Gaziantep province as well. 

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

A second earthquake at 7.6 magnitude struck at 1024 GMT (1:24 pm local), centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, according to the Turkish disaster agency. 

Here's a glimpse of the ongoing search and rescue operation. 

On the other hand, a rescue team with relief also going to join the rescue mission. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on his social media account, saying "We are at AFAD right after the earthquake. 80 AFAD officers, 27 accredited municipality and NGO officers, 968 search and rescue volunteers, 4 K9 dogs, 2 trucks, and relief supplies set out from Istanbul to the earthquake zone in the first place."

