Several hundred people have been killed and thousands injured after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye's southeastern provinces.

Centered in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, the region was hit by intense tremors at exactly 4.17 am. The entire region reeled 78 aftershocks, including higher magnitudes 6.6 and 6.5, encompassing southeastern Gaziantep province as well.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

A second earthquake at 7.6 magnitude struck at 1024 GMT (1:24 pm local), centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, according to the Turkish disaster agency.

Here's a glimpse of the ongoing search and rescue operation.