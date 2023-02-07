Messages of support are pouring in from world leaders across the globe after devastating series of earthquakes in Türkiye, which caused widespread damage and killed at least 3,549 people in the country’s southern and southeastern parts.

More than 22,168 people were injured in the series of powerful quakes that hit the country, according to . An additional 1,622 people have been reported dead on the Syrian side of the border.

Here is a look at condolences and pledges of solidarity and assistance that are kept pouring in from leaders around the world.

Africa

Leaders of African countries and continental bodies including the African Union, the East African Community and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have expressed their condolences and showed solidarity with Ankara after strong earthquake hit southern Türkiye and Syria.

Some of those who expressed condolences included the presidents of Somalia, Senegal, Burundi, Gambia, and Ethiopia, among others.

Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed condolences to the families of the earthquake victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, adding that Yerevan is ready to provide assistance.

Australia

Extending “sincere” condolences to Türkiye and Syria, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: “The devastation is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and those injured.”

Austria

Austria’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet: “Our solidarity and our thoughts go out to the communities struck by this disastrous tragedy and all involved in the search and rescue efforts.”

Azerbaijan

Neighbouring Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a message of solidarity to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and offered to deploy a search and rescue team to help remove earthquake debris and save people buried under the rubble.

"I offer my deepest condolences to you, to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, to the brotherly people of Türkiye and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and I wish the effects of the earthquake to disappear as soon as possible," Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan is due to send a search and rescue team of 370 people to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

Belarus

"It is with great pain that Belarus learned the sad news about one of the most destructive earthquakes in the south-east of Turkey, which led to numerous human casualties and destruction of historical and cultural monuments, infrastructure and life support facilities," Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said in his message of condolence to the Turkish President Erdogan.

Lukashenko expressed sincere condolences and words of support to the Turkiye leader, families and friends of the victims. He wished a speedy recovery to all injured people and fast restoration of the infrastructure destroyed by the disaster.

Belgium

Noting that Belgium is closely monitoring the situation, Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said: "We stand in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and are ready to offer assistance."

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic offered to provide all possible help to Türkiye, while Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon expressed “deep sorrow” and wis hed all injured a speedy recovery.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry asserted that “the friendly people and the government of Türkiye can rely on Bulgaria’s support at this difficult time.”

China

China’s Foreign Ministry offered “deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

El Salvador

Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, tweeted that his government is “ready to provide all necessary assistance.”

European Union

“Deeply saddened to hear this morning about the devastating earthquake hitting parts of Türkiye and Syria. My deepest condolences to the many families that lost lives and wishing a fast recovery of the injured,” European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with you,” he added.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU Commission, said the bloc stands in “full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria.”

“Europe’s support is already on the way and we stand ready to continue helping in any way we can,” she said on Twitter.

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, said she was “deeply saddened after the terrible earthquake.”

“My thoughts are with those killed, those trapped, those injured & with all rescuers doing their utmost to save lives,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Europe stands with the people of Türkiye and Syria at this moment of distress,” she added.

Finland

Expressing “deepest condolences for the victims and suffering,” Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted: “Urgent help and assistance is now needed.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron said France stands ready to provide emergency aid in a phone call with President Erdogan.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also extended “sincere condolences to the Turkish people after this terrible earthquake.”

“We stand with you and send our thoughts to all the victims and their families. Of course, France is available to help,” she said on Twitter.

Georgia

The Georgian Foreign Ministry released a statement expressing Tbilisi’s condolences to Türkiye and its people.

“We are truly devastated by the news of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye. We extend our sincere condolences to the government and people of Türkiye and wish a speedy recovery to all affected,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was following the news of the earthquake "with dismay."

"The death toll keeps rising. We mourn with the relatives and fear for those buried," Scholz said on Twitter. "Germany will of course send help."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had also said Berlin was coordinating with its partners to “quickly get help on the way.”

Greece

Greek President Katerina Sakelaropulu and Mitsotakis called President Erdogan on the phone due to the earthquake and conveyed their condolences for those who lost their lives and wished the injured a recovery, according to Turkish Communications Directorate.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens is “mobilizing its resources” and will offer assistance “immediately.”

Greece is sending a search and rescue team to southern Türkiye after Monday’s devastating earthquakes.

Hungary

Hungary’s President Katalin Novak also expressed “sincere condolences to the families of the victims.”

India

The government said two teams from India's National Disaster Response Force comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the disaster area for search and rescue operations.

On Tuesday, India deployed to Türkiye the two batches of earthquake relief material on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft as well as the promised rescue teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves.

In a message, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is anguished by the loss of lives and damage to property due to the earthquake.

"Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The premier also said India stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and is "ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."

Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also joined in extending condolences over the loss of lives in Türkiye.

“My condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods,” Herzog said adding that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a tweet that he spoke with Cavusoglu to offer Italy’s help and support.

Pope Franc also said in a message that he was "deeply saddened to learn of the huge loss of life caused by the earthquake in Türkiye and in Syria.