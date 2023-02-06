The trial of 16 Hong Kong democracy activists charged under a national security law imposed by China began with security tight for a case that some observers say will be a test of the city's judicial independence.

For Monday's trial, the defendants are those who pleaded not guilty out of 47 arrested in a dawn raid in January 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit subversion for participating in an unofficial primary election organised by democracy supporters in 2020.

More than 100 people queued for seats in the court's public gallery with dozens of police on standby and a bomb disposal vehicle deployed.

"There's no crime to answer. It is not a crime to act against a totalitarian regime," defendant and former lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, known by the nickname "Long Hair", told the court.

Judge Andrew Chan responded that the hearing was a "solemn occasion" and asked for respect from the defendants and members of the public.

Prosecutors have described the primary election - held to select the strongest candidates to contest an election for the city's assembly, the Legislative Council (LegCo), as a "vicious plot" to subvert the city government and to wreak "mutual destruction" on it by taking control of the city parliament.

"Running for the LegCo election is what kind of illegal means, what kind of violent threat?" Chan Po-ying, chairwoman of League of Social Democrats and Leung's wife said outside the court.

Controversial trial

The trial is expected to last 90 days, with three defendants expected to testify against the others, prosecutors say. The defendants face sentences of up to life in jail if convicted.

Those who have pleaded not guilty include former journalist Gwyneth Ho, activist Owen Chow and labour unionist Winnie Yu.