"Assassin's Creed" composer Stephanie Economou has won the first ever Grammy honouring video game scores at this year's music award ceremony in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech on Sunday, Economou – who composed the music for "Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok" – praised those who had urged the Recording Academy to finally include the category.

Backstage, she said the win felt "incredible."

"I did not have high hopes for this category because...I am generally very green in the video game music space and up against such giants and veterans," she said.

Industry players had lobbied for years for a prize celebrating the work behind video game soundtracks, an acknowledgement of the major impact gaming and its music have on pop culture.

For the inaugural award, the other nominees were the composers behind "Aliens: Fireteam Elite," "Call Of Duty: Vanguard," "Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy" and "Old World."

Economou noted that she was the only woman nominated in the category, saying: "I hope it sets precedent and I hope it's not just one woman in the category each year from here on out."