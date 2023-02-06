At least 912 people have been reported killed and 5,385 others injured after a powerful 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern provinces, hitting hard in Syria as well where over 500 people have been reported killed, officials said.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province on Monday.

The intensity of the quake was earlier revised by AFAD from magnitude 7.4 to 7.7.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles). It was followed by 78 aftershocks including magnitudes 6.6 and 6.5 that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

Another 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 1024 GMT (1:24 pm), centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, according to the Turkish disaster agency.

The initial quake was also felt in neighbouring countries of Syria and Lebanon.

The regime-controlled news agency SANA, citing the health ministry, said at least 339 people were killed and 1,089 injured in regime-controlled areas of the war-torn country.

The White Helmets rescue group said at least 221 were killed and 419 injured in rebel-held areas.

Syria’s regime media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear, according to the Associated Press news agency.

There is no information yet on casualties in Lebanon. But the quake jolted residents from their beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

READ MORE:Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northwestern Türkiye

AFAD 'on alert'