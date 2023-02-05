WORLD
Israeli approves new illegal Jewish settlement near Gaza
There are more than 50 illegal Jewish settlements around Gaza with at least 55,000 settlers living there, according to Israeli figures in 2019.
A picture taken from the Palestinian village of Qusra shows the ongoing construction of residential blocks at the Israeli settlement of Migdalim near Nablus in the occupied southern West Bank on January 30, 2023. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
February 5, 2023

The Israeli government has approved the construction of a new settlement near the border with the Gaza Strip.

"We decided on the establishment of the Hanon community during the time of our previous government, and today we complete the establishment by budgeting the planning of the settlement," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday following a cabinet meeting.

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf said the new settlement will house nearly 500 families. 

He added that his ministry will start the planning procedures for the settlement.

There are more than 50 Jewish settlements around Gaza with at least 55,000 settlers living there, according to Israeli figures in 2019.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal. 

READ MORE:Israel to 'strengthen' illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
