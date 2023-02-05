Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the temporary closure of Western consulates in Istanbul, warning of action if the missions continue to remain shut.

"Recently, our Foreign Ministry summoned them and gave them an ultimatum. It said that if they continue such actions, they will pay a heavy price," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with the youth in the country's western Aydın province.

Erdogan's remarks came after Türkiye summoned ambassadors of Western countries, including the US, to criticise their decision to temporarily shut diplomatic missions on the pretext of security threats.

"We have a cabinet meeting on Monday, and we will take the necessary decisions regarding this move," the Turkish leader said.

The ambassadors of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK were also summoned to the Foreign Ministry, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, and were told that such simultaneous acts do not show a proportional and prudent approach, but instead serve the "insidious agenda of terrorist groups."

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had called the move “deliberate,” and said the countries concerned were not sharing concrete information or documents with Ankara.

Global Food Crisis

Turning to the global food crisis after the Ukraine war, and the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain export deal, he said: "In world politics, nobody is holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin right now. But I am holding talks with President Putin, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the war that began in February 2022.

"We receive the Black Sea grain and distribute it to the world," Erdogan said, adding: "Putin said 'let's send this grain for free, you turn this grain into flour and send it to poor African countries."