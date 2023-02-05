A United Nations peacekeeper from South Africa has been killed and another wounded in an attack on their helicopter in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The aircraft came under fire at around 1200 GMT (3:00 pm local) during a flight to Goma on Sunday, the provincial capital of Nord-Kivu province, where it was able to land, a spokesperson for the organisation said.

The source of the fire that struck the helicopter was not yet known and its precise location had yet to be determined, said Amadou Ba, a spokesperson for the UN mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).

Militias have plagued the mineral-rich eastern DRC for decades, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and the early 2000s.

Since November 2021, the M23 militant group has seized chunks of territory and come within miles of the east's main commercial hub Goma.