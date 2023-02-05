WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinians appeal for help to save cancer patients in Gaza
Officials say Gaza's health system suffers from major gaps in care for cancer patients, which they blame on the ongoing Israeli blockade of the territory.
Palestinians appeal for help to save cancer patients in Gaza
According to a Palestinian health ministry official, around 9,000 Palestinians in Gaza need treatment for cancer. / Reuters
By Emir Isci
February 5, 2023

Palestinian authorities on Sunday called on the international community and human rights organizations to redouble efforts to enhance diagnostic and treatment services for cancer patients in the blockaded territory.

Gaza has been reeling under years-long Israeli blockade since 2007

“Around 9,000 patients in Gaza are waiting for the necessary treatment,” Health Ministry official Abdul Latif al Hajj told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said the Gaza health system “suffers from major gaps in health care for cancer patients, including early detection, diagnostic services, radiological and chemotherapy treatment."

The Palestinian official appealed to the international community and human rights institutions “to assume their responsibilities and pressure Israel to allow the movement of patients to hospitals in Jerusalem and the West Bank for treatment."

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the number of cancer deaths in Gaza rose by 12.5 percent in 2021.

The ministry blames the lack of radiotherapy and atomic scanning due to the Israeli ban for the rise in the number of cancer deaths in the enclave.

The ministry said 6,000 cancer patients were admitted to the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in 2022, expecting the number to rise by 2,000 in 2023.

RECOMMENDED

The hospital’s medical director, Mohamed Abu Nada, said all hospitals in Gaza lack radiotherapy due to the years-long Israeli blockade.

“Chemotherapy is available at the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital at a simple rate of up to 50%, while patients face serious conditions due to lack of this treatment,” he added.

Many patients in Gaza depend on hospitals in occupied East Jerusalem, occupied West Bank and Israel to receive treatment and perform operations that are not available in the strip.

Iyad Abu Jalala, a cancer patient, still awaits an Israeli permit to receive medical attention at hospitals in the West Bank.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abu Jalala said he "applied for this permit five times, and each time he was informed that his request was being studied.”

He appealed for exempting “the health sector from the Israeli blockade and for providing treatment and facilitating patients' access to hospitals abroad."

Home to nearly 2.3 million people, Gaza has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the seaside territory.

READ MORE: "Palestine: Israel denies treatment for cancer patients from Gaza"

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan