Several killed, dozens injured as a bus crashes in western Türkiye
The bus was traveling from the southeastern Diyarbakir province to the Aegean city of Mugla when the deadly accident happened.
At least 42 people were also injured, with three in critical condition. / AA
By Rabiul Islam
February 5, 2023

A passenger bus has crashed off a road and overturned in western Türkiye, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca posted on Twitter on Sunday that 42 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

The governor’s office of Afyonkarahisar province said the bus was traveling from the southeastern Diyarbakir province to the Aegean city of Mugla.

Videos from the scene showed ambulances lined up and a crane holding the bus up.

An injured passenger with a broken arm told Anadolu Agency that he was half asleep when the bus “flew.” He said people were stuck underneath the bus.

READ MORE:Bus crash kills over 20 in southwestern Turkey

SOURCE:AP
