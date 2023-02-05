New Zealand is ready to share its experience with Ankara about diplomatic expansion in the wider Asia-Pacific region, according to its top diplomat to Türkiye.

“We stand ready to share with Türkiye, our experiences in that regard,” Zoe Coulson-Sinclair said in an interview with published by Anadolu Agency on Sunday. She was referring to Türkiye’s Asia Anew diplomatic and business initiative.

Türkiye launched the Asia Anew initiative in 2019 to “further enhance its relations with Asia, which is becoming the world’s economic centre, in multiple dimensions.”

The initiative is seen by experts as a step toward reshaping the future diplomacy of Türkiye, a country that straddles two continents and “is a bridge between the East and the West.”

A large country like Türkiye, said Coulson-Sinclair, “can't ignore the rise of Asia — with growing significance.”

“New Zealand has invested an incredible amount in the last 30 years to make sure that it is very linked into the wider Asia Pacific region as a small country, dependent on trade — connectivity is everything for us,” said New Zealand’s top diplomat in Türkiye, recalling Wellington was the second country to recognise the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

'Diversity of economic engagement'

Coulson-Sinclair said Türkiye and New Zealand have “diversity of economic engagement,” calling it “exciting.”

Recalling her engagements with Turkish business houses including Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board, Istanbul Chamber of Industry, and Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), Coulson-Sinclair said she visited Gaziantep and Sanliurfa where she met companies that are cooperating with New Zealand.

“The range of areas where this collaboration is taking place kind of knocked my socks off really — there are New Zealand chemicals that have been used in the TURKOVAC,” said the ambassador.