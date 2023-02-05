Sunday, February 5, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure before the first anniversary of its military campaign in Ukraine.

"Things are very difficult in Donetsk region - fierce battles," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"But however difficult it is and however much pressure there is, we must endure ... We have no alternative to defending ourselves and winning."

Russia, he said, was applying increased pressure to "make up for its defeats last year. We see that on various sectors of the front and also pressure in terms of information."

Despite the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine, Russia has claimed gains in recent days around war-ravaged Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Here are the other developments:

1913 GMT - War could have been avoided had partners acted in advance: Ukraine defence chief

Ukraine’s defence minister has said his country’s war with Russia could have been avoided had Kiev’s international partners acted in advance.

"This war could have been avoided in principle if Nord Stream-2 had been stopped, if access to the SWIFT system had been cut off, if Russian ships had been banned from entering international ports, if Europe had stopped buying its gas, which they did anyway, if they had started to block assets of Russian oligarchs," Oleksii Reznikov told a press conference in Kiev.

Reznikov also expressed confidence that Kiev’s partners will provide Ukraine with aircraft, but the real question that needs answering is “which ones.” He added that Ukrainian forces will begin training on operating Leopard 2 tanks on Monday.

1612 GMT - Ukraine: Israel ex-PM’s claims on mediation "fiction"

A Ukrainian presidential aide has said comments made by Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on mediating between Kiev and Moscow are “fiction.”

“Ex-official's claims on ‘mediation’ that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin allegedly gave ‘guarantees not to kill’ and ‘the West interrupted promising negotiations’ are fiction,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Podolyak said Russia’s “special military operation” is not about NATO expansion, security guarantees or sanctions, but rather based on Moscow’s desire to “destroy Ukraine and kill Ukrainians.”

1509 GMT - Russia: Ukraine planning to blow up buildings in false flag operation

Russia's defence ministry has accused Ukraine of preparing to blow up buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and then accuse Moscow of carrying out war crimes and targeting civilians in a false flag operation.

The ministry said Kiev planned to detonate three medical buildings - dispensaries and a hospital - and "accuse Russia of an allegedly 'deliberate attack' on civilian objects".

"The bombing of the medical institutions will be presented as another 'atrocity' of Russian troops, requiring a response from the world community and accelerating the supply of long-range missiles to Kiev (to be used) for strikes on Russian territory," the defence ministry said.

1500 GMT - Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month

Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kiev has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though not all the West's latest military supplies will have arrived in time, Ukraine's defence minister said.

At a news conference, Oleksii Reznikov said Russia could launch the new attack in February for symbolic reasons around the first anniversary of its military campaign, but that Moscow's resources were not ready from a military point of view.

1450 GMT - United24 raises $278M to support Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that $278 million were raised as part of the government’s United24 fundraising platform, which was initiated to raise funds to support Kiev as it fights Russia.

Noting that the platform has been active for more than nine months, Zelenskyy said about 150 generators were purchased and have already been delivered to medical facilities in the country.

He said the funds from the initiative would be directed to three areas: Defence and demining, humanitarian and medical aid, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

1445 GMT - Russia says EU forces have been stationed in Ukraine for a long time

Russia has claimed the military forces of EU member states were stationed in Ukraine for a long time.

“The military of the EU member states has long been sent to Ukraine in the form of instructors, in the form of special services, and in the form of mercenaries. Their dispatch began long before 2022,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a message on Telegram.

Zakharova’s comments came in response to remarks by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who said EU members have never considered and are not considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine to participate in the nearly year-long war with Moscow.

1424 GMT - West's reluctance to send planes will cost more lives: Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that the reluctance of Kiev's Western allies to send jets to war-torn Ukraine would cost it "more lives."

"I am sure that we will win this war, I am sure we will liberate all the occupied territories," Reznikov told reporters in Kiev. But without the delivery of Western jets, "it will cost us more lives".

"We have to stop it right now," he added.

1333 GMT - Ukraine will not use longer-range weapons to hit Russian territory - defence minister

Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a news conference that Ukraine will not use longer-range weapons pledged by the United States to hit Russian territory, and will only target Russian units in Ukrainian territory.

"We always tell our partners officially that we will not use weapons supplied by foreign partners to fire on Russian territory. We only fire on Russian units on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory," Reznikov said.

The United States confirmed on Friday that a new rocket that would double Ukraine's strike range was included in a $2.175 billion US military aid package to help Kiev fight back Russian forces.

1320 GMT — Ukraine: 5 injured in rocket attacks on 2nd-largest city of Kharkiv

Five people were injured in Russian rocket attacks in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured when a Russian S-300 missile fell near an apartment block and another was hurt when a missile hit a higher-education building. Local media reports said the building hit was the National Academy for Urban Economy, about 700 metres from the city's central square.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, one of four regions that Russia illegally annexed last year even though its forces do not fully control the region.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said five civilians were wounded in rocket attacks during the night in the city of Druzhkivka and that the town of Avdiivka and its outskirts were also fired on.

1315 GMT — Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

Europe imposed a ban on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin 's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for attacking Ukraine.

The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.