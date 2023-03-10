Xi Jinping has been handed a third term as Chinese president, capping a rise that has seen him become the country's most powerful leader in generations.

Friday's appointment by China's parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military — the two more significant leadership positions in Chinese politics — in October.

The parliament is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.

Xi's coronation sets him up to become modern China's longest-serving president, and will mean Xi will rule well into his seventies — if no challenger emerges.

Adrian Geiges, co-author of "Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World", told the AFP news agency he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment.

"That's not his interest," Geiges said. "He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world."