WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-Malaysia PM Muhyiddin charged with corruption, laundering
Muhyiddin Yassin faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty on money laundering charge, and up to 20 years for abuse of power charge.
Ex-Malaysia PM Muhyiddin charged with corruption, laundering
Muhyuddin is the second Malaysian leader to be charged with crimes after losing power. / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 10, 2023

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been charged with abuse of power and money laundering over projects launched under his premiership, accusations that he said were politically motivated.

The charges come on Friday just three months after Muhyiddin lost a closely fought and divisive general election to Anwar Ibrahim, and are likely to increase political tensions in Malaysia.

Muhyuddin, who led the country for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, becomes the second Malaysian leader to be charged with crimes after losing power.

At a Kuala Lumpur sessions court, the former premier was charged with four counts of abuse of power involving $51.40 million, and two counts of money laundering involving 195 million ringgit

Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to all six charges and has previously said the charges were "political persecution" of the opposition.

Muhyiddin gets bail

The former premier faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty on the money laundering charge, and up to 20 years for the abuse of power charge.

RECOMMENDED

He will also be subject to a heavy financial penalty.

Muhyiddin was granted bail by the judge and asked to surrender his passport.

Prime Minister Anwar said he has not interfered in graft investigations involving Muhyiddin and left it to law enforcement agencies.

Immediately after the election win in November, Anwar said he would launch a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including Covid-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Two senior members from Muhyiddin's Bersatu party were recently charged with graft.

The anti-graft agency has also frozen Bersatu's party accounts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body