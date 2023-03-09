Mexico's president has said that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, and that US should use family values to fight the addiction.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador depicted the synthetic opioid epidemic largely as a US problem as he discussed fentanyl and arms trafficking in a meeting on Thursday with US Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

"Here, we do not produce fentanyl, and we do not have consumption of fentanyl," Lopez Obrador said. "Why don't they [the United States] take care of their problem of social decay?"

The Mexican president went on to recite a list of reasons why he said Americans were turning to fentanyl, including single-parent families, and parents who kick grown children out of their houses or send elderly relatives to old-age homes "and visit them once a year."

Lopez Obrador also said on Twitter the two sides talked about US President Joe Biden's "decision to respect [Mexico's] sovereignty."

Some Republican lawmakers have called on the US military to intervene and attack drug labs in Mexico after two Americans were killed last week in Mexico's northern state of Tamaulipas.

Fentanyl has been blamed for about 70,000 opioid deaths per year in the United States.

'The president is lying'

The Mexican president's statement contrasted sharply with US Ambassador Ken Salazar's statement on Twitter on Thursday that a meeting between Sherwood-Randall and Mexico's attorney general was meant "to enhance security cooperation and fight against the scourge of fentanyl to better protect our two nations."

In February, the Mexican army announced it has seized more than a half million fentanyl pills in what it called the largest synthetic drug lab found to date.

The army said the outdoor lab was discovered in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state.

In the same city in 2021, the army raided a lab that it said probably made about 70 million of the blue fentanyl pills every month for the Sinaloa cartel.

"The president is lying," said Mexican security analyst David Saucedo. "The Mexican cartels, above all the CJNG [Jalisco New Generation Cartel] and the Sinaloa Cartel have learned to manufacture it."