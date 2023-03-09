Several people have been killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness centre in Hamburg, with the gunman believed to be among the dead, German police said.

The first emergency calls were made around 2015 GMT on Thursday after shots rang out at the building in northern Hamburg, a police spokesperson at the scene said.

"Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," police said on Twitter.

"At the moment there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime," they added, urging people not to speculate.

Police sounded the alarm for "extreme danger" in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the building had been cordoned off.

Police did not give an exact death toll, but several German media outlets said at least seven people had been killed.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight others wounded in the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in a northern district of Hamburg.

"We heard shots," one unnamed witness told reporters. "There were 12 continuous shots ... then we saw how people were taken away in black bags," he added.

Perpetrator dead?

The first police at the scene found several lifeless bodies and seriously wounded people.

They also heard a shot in the "upper part of the building" before finding a body in the area where it rang out.

"We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run," said the police spokesman.