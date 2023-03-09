Police in Canada have said they are investigating allegations that two Montreal-area centres are being used as Chinese "police stations" to intimidate or harass Canadians of Chinese origin.

"We are carrying out police actions aimed at detecting and disrupting these foreign state-backed criminal activities, which may threaten the safety of persons living in Canada," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Quebec said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation adds to mounting allegations of Chinese interference in Canada's internal affairs, including accusations by Ottawa that Beijing tried to influence the last two Canadian elections. China has denied those accusations.

Countries including the United States and the Netherlands have carried out similar probes following a report in September by Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organisation, detailing the presence of dozens of "Chinese police service stations" in major cities globally.

In November, the RCMP in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, also launched an investigation into similar reports of Chinese "police service stations" in the Toronto area. The Ontario RCMP did not respond to a request for information on that probe.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said that there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and offer other services disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic.