WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canada investigates alleged China 'police stations' in Montreal
Canadian federal police say they are investigating new rogue police stations in Montreal area said to have been set up to carry out illegal policing operations on foreign soil and harass Chinese expats.
Canada investigates alleged China 'police stations' in Montreal
Ties between China and Canada have remained strained for various reasons. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
March 9, 2023

Police in Canada have said they are investigating allegations that two Montreal-area centres are being used as Chinese "police stations" to intimidate or harass Canadians of Chinese origin.

"We are carrying out police actions aimed at detecting and disrupting these foreign state-backed criminal activities, which may threaten the safety of persons living in Canada," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Quebec said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation adds to mounting allegations of Chinese interference in Canada's internal affairs, including accusations by Ottawa that Beijing tried to influence the last two Canadian elections. China has denied those accusations.

Countries including the United States and the Netherlands have carried out similar probes following a report in September by Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organisation, detailing the presence of dozens of "Chinese police service stations" in major cities globally.

In November, the RCMP in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, also launched an investigation into similar reports of Chinese "police service stations" in the Toronto area. The Ontario RCMP did not respond to a request for information on that probe.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said that there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and offer other services disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

RECOMMENDED

Canada-China tensions 

The Quebec RCMP alleged that Canadians of Chinese origin have been "victims of the possible activities" conducted by two centres, in Montreal and nearby Brossard, it has identified as possible police stations run by Beijing.

"These activities and any other form of intimidation, harassment or harmful targeting of diaspora communities or individuals in Canada will not be tolerated," the RCMP said.

Tensions between Canada and China soared in late 2018 when Canadian police detained an executive of the Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co, which was followed by Beijing's arrest of two Canadians on spying charges.

All three were freed in 2021, but the relations have remained strained for various reasons, most recently over accusations of election interference by China.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will appoint an independent special investigator to probe those allegations and also announced separate new probes into the suspected foreign meddling.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body