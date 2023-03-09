Finland and Sweden should take steps to address Türkiye's security concerns, the Turkish presidential spokesperson has said.

"It is our natural right to expect our allies and other friendly countries to take similar steps regarding Türkiye's security concerns, just as we take the security concerns of other NATO member countries and other non-NATO friendly and allied countries seriously, and immediately act relentlessly against the threats they face," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

Kalin's remarks came after a trilateral mechanism meeting between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden to discuss developments about the implementation of the commitments made in the June 2022 trilateral memorandum at NATO Madrid Summit.

He said Thursday's meeting was held in a "positive" atmosphere.

Some steps of Finland and Sweden in some areas are "satisfactory," which Türkiye welcomes, Kalin said, adding: "Of course, the process is not finished yet.

"We also expressed our expectation that the necessary legal, judicial, administrative and intelligence steps should be taken, especially in order to prevent terrorist financing, recruitment, propaganda of terrorism, and incitement to violence."

Trilateral agreement