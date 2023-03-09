Türkiye saw "strong international solidarity" following last month's deadly earthquakes that shook the country's southern provinces, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"We have a phrase 'united we stand, united we are stronger' and we believe in this. I do know that many European countries also use this phrase," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his remarks made to the EU ambassadors to Türkiye and other European diplomats in Ankara on Thursday.

"Now, we are seeing strong international solidarity at a time of disaster we are going through. This support not only gives us morale but also gives us strength."

He said the primary agenda of the meeting with the diplomats is the February 6 earthquake, adding that there are citizens of other countries who also lost their lives in the massive earthquakes.

"We have experienced a disaster that led to the major loss of life and destruction in our republic's history. It is the extraordinary natural disaster to occur in a European country in a century," he said.

Calling for joint action on issues threatening humanity, Cavusoglu said that Türkiye has been "the most charitable country in the world according to its national income" as it "stood by anyone in need of help."

Spirit of solidarity

Recalling his participation in the recent G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian capital New Delhi and the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's capital Doha, Cavusoglu said: "We have seen that all countries are on our side, from the most developed to the least developed countries."

"The European Union, with its member countries, candidate countries and institutions, has a great share in this support," he added.

The Turkish minister also thanked all countries that sent their officials on solidarity visits to Türkiye and its quake-hit regions.

Noting that the EU's emergency aid and search and rescue teams were dispatched to Türkiye immediately, Cavusoglu said that his country will "continue cooperation with EU in recovery and rebuilding processes in the upcoming period."