Tunisian coastguard has said that 14 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned off the coast of Sfax.

"Coastguard patrols last night intercepted a group whose boat had sunk, rescuing 54 people of various sub-Saharan African nationalities, and recovering 14 bodies," the authority said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday.

Black migrants in Tunisia have complained of a rising tide of racist violence since President Kais Saied accused them last month of causing a crime wave and representing a "criminal plot" to change the country's demographic composition.

Hundreds have been made homeless and many have registered with their embassies for repatriation, mostly to West African countries.

Tunisia, whose coast lies just 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a springboard for people fleeing war and poverty elsewhere on the continent to seek better lives in Europe, often on unseaworthy boats.

READ MORE:Frightened Africans flee Tunisia after president's anti-migrant tirade

Undocumented migrants