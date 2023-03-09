WORLD
Taliban governor of Afghan Balkh province killed in attack
Daesh has emerged as the biggest security challenge to the Taliban government since last year, carrying out attacks against Afghan civilians as well as foreigners and foreign interests.
Muzammil was initially appointed governor of the Nangarhar, where he led the fight against Daesh terrorists / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
March 9, 2023

The Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province, known for fighting against the Deash terror group, was killed in an attack at his office, officials have said.

The killing on Thursday, a day after he met top government officials visiting from Kabul, makes Mohammad Dawood Muzammil one of the highest-ranking officials to have been slain since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021.

Violence across Afghanistan has dramatically dropped since the Taliban seized control, but the security situation has again deteriorated with Deash claiming several deadly attacks.

"Two people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning," the province's police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that the blast happened on the second floor of his office.

He was "martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam", tweeted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Muzammil was initially appointed governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar, where he led the fight against Daesh terrorists, before being moved to Balkh last year.

READ MORE:Taliban confirms killing of two senior Daesh members in Afghanistan

Biggest security challenge

On Wednesday, he met two deputy prime ministers and other senior officials visiting Balkh to review a major irrigation project in northern Afghanistan, according to a government statement.

Daesh has emerged as the biggest security challenge to the Taliban government since last year, carrying out attacks against Afghan civilians as well as foreigners and foreign interests.

Several attacks have rocked Balkh, including in the provincial city of Mazar-i-Sharif last year, some claimed by Daesh.

In January, a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the foreign ministry in Kabul, in an attack claimed by Daesh.

At least five Chinese nationals were wounded in December when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with businesspeople in Kabul.

That raid was claimed by Daesh, as was an attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul in December that Islamabad denounced as an "assassination attempt" against its ambassador. 

Two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside their mission in September in another attack claimed by Daesh. 

READ MORE: Taliban cleric killed in Kabul seminary blast, Daesh claims responsibility

SOURCE:AFP
