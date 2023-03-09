Georgia's ruling party has announced it was halting plans to introduce controversial "foreign agent" legislation that had triggered massive protests in the Caucasus country.

"As a party of government responsible to every member of society, we have decided to unconditionally withdraw this bill that we supported," the Georgian Dream party said in a statement on Thursday.

The plans sparked two days of large-scale protest in the ex-Soviet country that aspires to join the European Union and NATO.

Both the United States and the European Union had expressed concerns over a bill that critics say mirrored legislation in Russia used to suppress civil society.

Georgian Dream said in its statement the bill had been "represented in a bad light and in a misleading way," adding that it would launch public consultations to "better explain" the law's purpose.

Politicians on Tuesday approved the first reading of the proposed law, which would require media and nongovernmental organizations that receive over 20 percent of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence”. More than 60 protesters were arrested outside parliament in Tbilisi after the approval.

The draft law “goes directly against the Georgian authorities' declared ambition to receive candidate status for EU membership,” said a statement from European Parliament members Maria Kaljurand and Sven Mikser, who are top figures in relations with Georgia.

"The new law's purpose, under the guise of promoting transparency, is to stigmatize the work of civil society organizations and media,” the statement added.