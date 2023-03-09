Thursday, March 9, 2023

1320 GMT

In a fresh wave of strikes against Ukraine, Russia claims to have intensified the fighting by deploying the "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile.

The latest strikes come in the wake of Moscow launching a barrage of missile strikes targeting several Ukrainian cities that killed six people and affected energy infrastructure, including a nuclear power plant, on the morning of March 9.

According to the Russian defence ministry, the "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile strike was carried out in response to the March 2 attack, which Moscow described as "terrorist actions organized by the Kiev regime in the Bryansk region."

Previously, Moscow had claimed that "Ukrainian nationalists" crossed into the southern Bryansk region and killed two Russian civilians, a claim that Kiev has denied and described as a "deliberate provocation".

1617 GMT — Ukraine says power restored at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine’s national energy provider said power flow to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored, which was disconnected after Russian missile attacks in several regions.

“Specialists of Ukrenergo restored the power supply of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was interrupted by today's missile strikes," Ukrenergo said in a statement on Telegram.

It noted that the plant is switching from diesel generators to receiving electricity for its own needs from the United Energy System of Ukraine.

1529 GMT — Russian strikes near Zaporizhzhia plant 'serious breach' of nuclear safety: EU

The European Union's top diplomat said that the Russian strikes in Ukraine, which caused the disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant from the grid, was a "serious breach" of nuclear safety.

The interruption of the power supply, which was restored, meant that emergency diesel generators had to be used to cool the plant, had "significantly" increased the risk of a nuclear accident, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"This is a serious breach to the nuclear safety, caused by Russia," Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting the EU's development ministers in Stockholm.

1510 GMT — Lavrov says UN 'evading reaction' on Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and employees of the UN Secretariat General are evading questions about the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Faysal bin Farhan Al Saud, Lavrov said Guterres actively comments on "dubious circumstances" and "dubious ideas" while showing "complete passivity and detachment" in affairs demanding the UN assessment.

Lavrov specified that he means remarks by Guterres in Kiev regarding the necessity of creating a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the absence of comments regarding the last year's explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

1443 GMT — Russia says to discuss Ukraine grain deal renewal with UN in Geneva Monday

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that delegates planned to discuss the renewal of the Türkiye-brokered Ukraine grain deal in Geneva on Monday, after Moscow cast doubt over its extension.

"The next rounds of consultations are scheduled for March 13 in Geneva. The Russian interdepartmental delegation will take part... The deal will be discussed," Zakharova told reporters during a regularly scheduled briefing.

1109 GMT — Russia says extending Ukraine grain deal 'complicated'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that extending the Istanbul grain deal was becoming "complicated" as it was not being properly implemented.

Lavrov said clauses in the agreement that provide for Russian grain and fertiliser exports were not being upheld and that: "if the package is half fulfilled, then the issue of extension becomes quite complicated."

1106 GMT — UN nuclear chief raises alarm over power outages at Ukraine plant

The UN nuclear agency's chief warned of the danger of repeated electricity outages at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant, after a new missile strike left it running on diesel generators.

Electricity is essential to operate pumps that circulate water to cool reactors and pools holding nuclear fuel.

"Each time we are rolling a dice," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the agency's board of governors.

1037 GMT — Poland says latest 10 Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine

Poland said it had delivered to Ukraine the additional 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks it had promised, while allies would send theirs shortly.

"We're talking about a battalion of heavy tanks, which in the case of Poland's share have already been delivered, and in the case of our allies, they will be delivered to Ukraine very soon," Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters.

1022 GMT — Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova say foiled Ukraine attack

Pro-Moscow authorities in Moldova's separatist region of Transnistria, which borders Ukraine, said they had prevented an attack organised by Kiev that targeted separatist officials.

Transnistria is a narrow Kremlin-backed region in eastern Moldova that separated from the ex-Soviet republic after fighting in 1992. Russia has maintained a contingent of troops there since.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu last month accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow her government through saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters, claims that Russia denied.