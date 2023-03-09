Colombia's government and National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels will hold a third round of talks in Cuba aimed at ending decades of armed conflict, the two sides have said.

The dialogue has made "substantial progress" since resuming in Mexico on February 13, following a first round in Venezuela in November, a statement said on Wednesday.

The negotiators reported late last month that the Colombian government had recognised the ELN as a political organisation in order to advance the process.

There has been word of progress towards a bilateral ceasefire.

A date has yet to be announced for the next phase of the dialogue in Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted that the island nation was "honored to accept" the request to host the next round of talks with the ELN.

READ MORE:Colombia strikes ceasefire deal with main armed groups