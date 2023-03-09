M23 rebels have been advancing in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], according to local officials, after a regional ceasefire agreement collapsed.

Clashes with troops erupted on Monday in North Kivu province — where the Tutsi-led M23 have captured swathes of territory since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021 — and continued through Wednesday.

Fighting raged despite a ceasefire, brokered by Angola, that was due to take effect on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, M23 fighters launched an offensive in the settlements of Kirotshe and Shasha, on the shores of Lake Kivu, about 30 kilometres west of Goma.

Clodius Buhaze, a local civil society figure, said that fighting had been ongoing since the morning, with M23 rebels gaining ground on DRC troops as well as fighters from rival militias.

Several witnesses told the AFP news agency that soldiers abandoned their positions in Kirotshe in the morning before returning to the fight in the afternoon.

