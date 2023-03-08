Palestine's security forces have fired tear gas canisters and flash grenades at angry protesters during a funeral for a fighter in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Palestinians gathered in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday for the funeral of Abdul Fattah Kharushah, a 49-year-old fighter killed when the Israeli army stormed Jenin city on Tuesday.

It was the latest bloody incursion into the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, where the Israeli army also killed five other Palestinians and wounded over two dozen.

Wednesday's funeral procession through Nablus spiralled into chaos after the mourners began to chant against the Palestinian Authority [PA], which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank.

The PA has long drawn resentment for its security cooperation with Israel, which allows its security forces to crack down on its rival, Hamas group.

"Traitors!" the crowds shouted at the Palestinian security forces. "Spies!"

According to Palestine's security spokesperson Talal Dweikat, Palestinian forces intervened when a group of Hamas supporters interrupted the procession and grabbed the shrouded body, almost dropping it. The group turned the funeral into a protest against the PA, Dweikat said, "instead of cursing the [Israeli] occupation that has committed crimes against our people."

Palestine's security forces unleashed tear gas on the crowds, sending mourners running in all directions, and returned Kharushah's body to the ambulance.

They also prevented anyone from raising Hamas flags, even as Kharushah's body remained covered in one. There were no reports of casualties.