The American police in Louisville city of Kentucky state routinely discriminate against Black residents, use excessive force and conduct illegal searches, the US Justice Department has said, following an investigation prompted by Breonna Taylor's killing in 2020.

The department's findings come on Wednesday nearly two years after US Attorney General Merrick Garland launched the civil rights investigation into the department whose officers shot Taylor dead after bursting into her apartment on a no-knock warrant, as well as the Louisville-Jefferson County government.

The investigation found a wide-ranging pattern of misconduct by police, including using dangerous neck restraints and police dogs against people who posed no threat, and allowing the dogs to continue biting people after they surrendered.

At a news conference, Garland said the department had reached a "consent decree" with the Louisville police, which will require the use of an independent monitor to oversee policing reforms.

"This conduct is unacceptable. It is heartbreaking. It erodes the community trust necessary for effective policing," Garland said. "And it is an affront to the people of Louisville, who deserve better."

It is the first investigation of US policing begun and completed by the Biden administration, which had promised to focus on racial injustice in law enforcement after a spate of high-profile police killings of Black Americans.

The deaths of Taylor and George Floyd, in particular, drew national outrage and sparked the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

"I don't even know what to say today. To know that this thing should never have happened and it took three years for anybody else to say that it shouldn't have," Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, told a news conference after the findings were released.

READ MORE:Black man Keenan Anderson 'Tased to death' by US police

READ MORE: Video shows Louisiana police brutality in deadly arrest of Black man

Minor offences

The investigation found the police department used aggressive tactics selectively against Black people, who comprise roughly one in four Louisville residents, as well as other vulnerable people, such as those with behavioural health challenges.

Police cited people for minor offences like wide turns and broken taillights, while serious crimes like sexual assault and homicide went unsolved, the investigation found, adding minor offences were used as a pretext to investigate unrelated criminal activity.

Some Louisville police officers even filmed themselves insulting people with disabilities and describing Black people as "monkeys," the Justice Department said.

It also found that officers quickly resorted to violence.