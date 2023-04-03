“My dad told me that we have a superpower,” 25-year-old Manaal Patil says, setting the tone for his show at a packed hall in Mumbai.

The punchline comes soon after.

“Aur wo hai hamari caste. Kyunki hum Scheduled Caste community se hai to agar tu pizza mangwaega usse pehle tereko admission mil jaega (And that is, we are scheduled caste. He said, if you order a pizza, you will get admission in an education institution quicker than you will get the pizza).”

It’s through such self-deprecating humour that stand-up comedian Patil offers a critique of India’s social hierarchy and also establishes his identity as a self-aware Dalit.

In the inflexible, age-old Hindu caste system, Dalits like him are at the bottom of the hierarchy, beneath Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras. In order to uplift Dalits, reservation is in place for decades – a system under which a certain number of seats in government colleges and institutions are reserved for people from the so-called lower caste communities.

While there are laws to protect Dalits, caste bias remains rife in conservative Indian society.

The Mumbai-based Patil – originally hailing from the southern city of Hyderabad – is gradually altering the narrative in mainstream comedy by using humour to discuss caste and injustice from a Dalit perspective.

“I was 15 when I saw stand-up comedy for the first time and I was very much seduced by the idea of it,” Patil tells TRT World. “As a Dalit guy, I was among the first ones to get into stand-up comedy because I was privileged enough and I knew how to speak English.”

He further added that he was 17 when he went on the stage for the first time and since then it has been eight years since he has been performing stand-up comedy.

However, to imagine making stand-up comedy a full-time career is still a far-fetched dream for Manaal.

“My dream is to make stand-up comedy a full-time career but again with the kind of comedy I indulge in there is not a very big commercial market for it. No one wants to pay to listen to jokes on caste,” he added.

The situation is the same for Manjeet Sarkar, another 25-year-old Dalit stand-up comedian who is currently on an India tour performing his show ‘untouchables’.

For Sarkar, stand-up comedy became a way to get rid of the bullying that he often faced at his school and also at college.

“Throughout my life, I was an introvert. I never talked to anyone because of the fear of getting bullied. In order to pass my time I started listening to US stand-up comedians discussing racism. That was the time I decided to use the power of comedy to make people aware of the issues that Dalits go through in India,” he told TRT World.

However, Sarkar has to work as a copywriter or a social media manager in order to pursue his dream of becoming a stand-up comedian.

“Recently I had three sold outs in Delhi yet I didn't break even. So I am not getting any corporate show or a private show because of the comedy that I do. That does somehow feel bad because I am unable to earn money just because of the fact that I chose to speak the truth,” he added.

Facing criticism

Apart from the fact that it is difficult for Dalit stand-up comedians to earn a living out of shows, they also have to face discrimination because of their caste.