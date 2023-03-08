A Pakistani high court has suspended an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged illegal purchase and sale of gifts given by foreign dignitaries while he was in office, a court record said.

A single-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered, on Tuesday, the police to not arrest Khan until March 13.

The court also ordered the former premier to appear before the concerned court on March 13 in the foreign gifts case.

An Islamabad court last week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan in the case for consistently skipping the hearings.

Police on Sunday tried to arrest Khan but failed amid resistance from his supporters in the northeastern city of Lahore, where he is currently lodged after escaping an assassination attempt in November last year.

READ MORE: Pakistan PM picks former spymaster as new army chief