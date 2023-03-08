WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan court suspends arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan
Khan who was ousted out of office in April last year has been asked to appear in court in case related to allegations of foreign gifts before March 13.
Pakistan court suspends arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan
Khan has dubbed the cases, which have been lodged after his ouster, against him as sham. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
March 8, 2023

A Pakistani high court has suspended an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged illegal purchase and sale of gifts given by foreign dignitaries while he was in office, a court record said.

A single-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered, on Tuesday, the police to not arrest Khan until March 13.

The court also ordered the former premier to appear before the concerned court on March 13 in the foreign gifts case.

An Islamabad court last week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan in the case for consistently skipping the hearings.

Police on Sunday tried to arrest Khan but failed amid resistance from his supporters in the northeastern city of Lahore, where he is currently lodged after escaping an assassination attempt in November last year.

READ MORE: Pakistan PM picks former spymaster as new army chief

RECOMMENDED

'Sham' cases

Khan, 70, the country's only premier who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Pakistan's 75-year checkered political history, is facing a slew of cases against him ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and to money laundering.

Most of the cases, which Khan dubs a "sham," have been lodged after his ouster.

He was deposed as prime minister after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in April last year.

Khan blames his unceremonious ouster on a US-backed conspiracy, an allegation that the incumbent coalition government in Islamabad and Washington have repeatedly refuted.

He narrowly escaped assassination while leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad last November. Since then, he has been residing at his residence in Lahore and has frequently skipped court hearings on health and security grounds.

READ MORE: Police reach Pakistan's former PM Khan's residence to arrest him

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz