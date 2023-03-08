WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar emir names top diplomat as prime minister
New premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has been foreign minister since 2016 and replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.
Qatar emir names top diplomat as prime minister
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was the public face of Qatar as it navigated a 3 1/2-year economic boycott by its Gulf neighbours.
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 8, 2023

Qatar's top diplomat has been sworn in as the country's prime minister, replacing another member of the ruling family who had held the post since 2020, state news reported.

The Qatar News Agency said on Tuesday Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as the new head of government by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sheikh Mohammed has served as foreign minister since 2016 and was the public face of Qatar as it navigated a 3 1/2-year economic boycott by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt that only came to an end in January 2021.

He replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020.

RECOMMENDED

As part of the latest changes, central bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani was appointed as chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds.

Defence Minister Khalid bin Muhammad Al Attiyah becomes deputy prime minister in the new government.

The emir kept key ministers in the new cabinet, including Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi.

Qatar organised last year's 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, which was largely praised by visitors and fans. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz