Qatar's top diplomat has been sworn in as the country's prime minister, replacing another member of the ruling family who had held the post since 2020, state news reported.

The Qatar News Agency said on Tuesday Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as the new head of government by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sheikh Mohammed has served as foreign minister since 2016 and was the public face of Qatar as it navigated a 3 1/2-year economic boycott by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt that only came to an end in January 2021.

He replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020.