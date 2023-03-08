WORLD
4 MIN READ
Brazil says ready to host Nicaraguans stripped of citizenship
Brazil is concerned with reports of serious human rights violations, including summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture of political dissidents in Nicaragua, says its envoy to UN Tovar da Silva Nunes.
Brazil says ready to host Nicaraguans stripped of citizenship
Brazil's ambassador to UN calls for constructive dialogue between different sectors of Nicaraguan society. / TRTWorld
By Bala Chambers
March 8, 2023

Brazil's leftist government, which has been reluctant to criticise Nicaragua's  President Daniel Ortega, has for the first time expressed concern over the persecution of opponents in his country, less than a week after UN experts accused Nicaragua of committing serious and systematic violations which amount to "crimes against humanity."

"The Brazilian government follows events in Nicaragua with utmost attention and is concerned with the reports of serious human rights violations and restrictions on democratic space in that country, in particular summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture of political dissidents," said Brazil's Ambassador to the United Nations, Tovar da Silva Nunes at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday. 

Da Silva Nunes announced that Brazil will welcome hundreds of Nicaraguans who have been stripped of their nationality by President Ortega's government.

"The Brazilian government receives with extreme concern the decision of Nicaraguan authorities to determine the loss of nationality of more than 300 Nicaraguan citizens," da Silva Nunes said.

He also called for constructive dialogue between different sectors of Nicaraguan society.

"Brazil stands ready to explore ways in which this situation can be constructively addressed in dialogue with the government of Nicaragua and all relevant actors," he said.

READ MORE: Nicaragua govt likely committed crimes against humanity: UN investigators

UN investigators' report

RECOMMENDED

Last week, Brazil did not sign a joint declaration by 54 countries denouncing the situation in Nicaragua while a UN-appointed team of human rights experts alleged Nicaragua's government committed serious and systematic violations which amount to crimes against humanity in a report.

The UN three-person body said on Thursday the government committed, and continues to commit, acts of torture, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detention since 2018, naming President Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is his wife, for "putting into practice these crimes".

The experts said they had documented more than 100 cases of executions, alongside hundreds of cases of torture and arbitrary detention, and thousands of cases of political persecution as the report pushed for international sanctions against the government.

Human rights groups and the political opposition have long accused Ortega's government of severely repressing civic freedoms and his opponents to win elections and keep his grip on the country — charges his government denies. 

Ortega, now aged 77, first came to power as a leader of the left-wing Sandinista guerrilla movement that toppled the Somoza dictatorship in a 1970s revolution.

He was in and out of office over the years but took power again in 2007 and has ruled since.

READ MORE:UN begins probe into alleged rights violations in Nicaragua

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz