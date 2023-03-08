Brazil's leftist government, which has been reluctant to criticise Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, has for the first time expressed concern over the persecution of opponents in his country, less than a week after UN experts accused Nicaragua of committing serious and systematic violations which amount to "crimes against humanity."

"The Brazilian government follows events in Nicaragua with utmost attention and is concerned with the reports of serious human rights violations and restrictions on democratic space in that country, in particular summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture of political dissidents," said Brazil's Ambassador to the United Nations, Tovar da Silva Nunes at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

Da Silva Nunes announced that Brazil will welcome hundreds of Nicaraguans who have been stripped of their nationality by President Ortega's government.

"The Brazilian government receives with extreme concern the decision of Nicaraguan authorities to determine the loss of nationality of more than 300 Nicaraguan citizens," da Silva Nunes said.

He also called for constructive dialogue between different sectors of Nicaraguan society.

"Brazil stands ready to explore ways in which this situation can be constructively addressed in dialogue with the government of Nicaragua and all relevant actors," he said.

UN investigators' report