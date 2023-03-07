The UK government has said that it was ready for human-rights legal challenges to a tough new law intended to stop refugees and migrants from reaching the country in small boats across the English Channel.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said on Tuesday the government had "pushed the boundaries of international law" with a bill that will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches the UK by unauthorised means, and will compel the government to detain and then deport them "to their home country or a safe third country." They would be banned from ever re-entering the country.

"If you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed," Braverman told lawmakers in the House of Commons as she introduced the government's "Illegal Migration Bill."

In October last year, Braverman, who is of Indian origin herself, said Britain has too many "low-skilled" migrant workers and a high number of international students in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Critics said the plan is unethical and unworkable, since people fleeing war and persecution can't be sent home, and is likely to be the latest in a series of unfulfilled immigration pledges by successive UK governments.

"There is nothing fair, humane or even practical in this plan, and it's frankly chilling to see ministers trying to remove human rights protections for groups of people whom they've chosen to scapegoat for their own failures," said Steve Valdez-Symonds of Amnesty International.

The United Nations' refugee agency urged British lawmakers to reconsider the plan, saying it would be a "clear breach of the Refugee Convention" and amount to an "asylum ban."

'Stop the Boats'

The government says the new law, once approved by Parliament, will deter refugees and hobble smuggling gangs who send desperate people on hazardous journeys across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the law would "take back control" of UK borders — a central pledge of the successful but divisive campaign to take Britain out of the European Union.

"The current situation is neither moral nor sustainable," he said at a news conference, standing at a lectern emblazoned "Stop the Boats."

The bill calls for people arriving by boat to be detained for 28 days and then deported, with exceptions only for children, those medically unfit to fly and people at risk of serious harm, and with limited grounds for appeal.