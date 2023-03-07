M23 rebels have clashed with soldiers on two fronts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], officials said, despite a regional ceasefire deal due to take effect the same day.

After several days of relative calm, fighting erupted on Monday in the flashpoint province of North Kivu, leaving several civilians dead and wounded, hospital sources and aid workers said.

The fighting continued on Tuesday, with the rebels seizing new villages, despite a ceasefire brokered by Angola last week that was due to start at noon [1000 GMT].

A security source, who declined to be named, said on Tuesday morning that Karuba, about 30 kilometres west of Goma, "has just fallen into rebel hands".

"We attacked them in the night but this morning they launched a counterattack, and, at the moment, the fighting is continuing," the source added.

Witnesses said fighting continued to the north too, where rebels remained on the offensive.

The renewed fighting coincided with an urgent appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday for the M23 rebels to honour the ceasefire and move towards fully withdrawing from the conflict-ridden country.

The fighting in Karuba since Monday has killed six and left at least 10 injured, Folo Ombeni, deputy head of a local civil society group, said.

Another civil society representative, Leopold Muisha from the Kamuronza district on the western outskirts of Goma, said rebels had shelled civilians.

"Seven bombs were fired on Monday in the late afternoon, killing two civilians, including a 12-year-old child, and injuring six others," he said in a statement.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also reported a child had been killed and 12 people injured in the bombardment.

On March 3, the Angolan presidency — which is mediating the conflict — announced a ceasefire for eastern DRC due to take effect at noon on Tuesday.

The seven-nation East African Community (EAC) has created a military force to stabilise eastern DRC, with the first troops arriving in Goma in November.

The announcement followed several other failed regional peace initiatives.