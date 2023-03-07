TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Brunei reaffirm resolve to further cooperation
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah underlined the importance of increasing cooperation between ASEAN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
During their meeting on Tuesday, Sultan Bolkiah also conveyed his "deepest condolences" to Türkiye and its people over the devastating earthquakes that jolted the country's southern region on February 6. / AA
March 7, 2023

Türkiye and Brunei Darussalam have reaffirmed their resolve to improve cooperation in various areas, including energy and food production.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brunei's visiting Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah addressed a joint news conference in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, after the leaders held a one-on-one meeting and talks with their delegations in the presidential complex.

Erdogan said he discussed comprehensively with Sultan Bolkiah bilateral relations during their meeting.

"We affirmed our agreement to develop bilateral cooperation. We exchanged views about areas of investment which will expand our economic and trade relations," the Turkish leader said.

He also stressed that they discussed the potential between Türkiye and the Southeast Asian country for cooperation in areas such as defense industry, energy, tourism, healthcare, Islamic finance, and halal production.

Palestine, Rohingya

Aside from bilateral matters, Erdogan and Bolkiah also addressed latest global developments and issues related to Palestine, Rohingya Muslims and Islamophobia.

Erdogan said they also underlined the importance of increasing cooperation in regional and international platforms such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

For his part, Sultan Bolkiah conveyed his "deepest condolences" to Türkiye and its people over the devastating earthquakes that jolted the country's southern region on February 6.

"I'm confident that with the government's effort and the resilience of the Turkish people, Türkiye will persevere and emerge stronger from this tragedy," he said.

The bilateral ties between Türkiye and Brunei "have developed tremendously" since 2012, Bolkiah said, adding that Brunei intends to strengthen cooperation in the field of education, defense, trade, and economy while encouraging more people-to-people exchanges.

