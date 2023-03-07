Türkiye and Brunei Darussalam have reaffirmed their resolve to improve cooperation in various areas, including energy and food production.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brunei's visiting Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah addressed a joint news conference in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, after the leaders held a one-on-one meeting and talks with their delegations in the presidential complex.

Erdogan said he discussed comprehensively with Sultan Bolkiah bilateral relations during their meeting.

"We affirmed our agreement to develop bilateral cooperation. We exchanged views about areas of investment which will expand our economic and trade relations," the Turkish leader said.

He also stressed that they discussed the potential between Türkiye and the Southeast Asian country for cooperation in areas such as defense industry, energy, tourism, healthcare, Islamic finance, and halal production.

Palestine, Rohingya