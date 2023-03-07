Several monumental stone heads located in Mount Nemrut and other UNESCO-listed statues in southeastern Türkiye have survived despite the powerful earthquakes that struck the region last month, according to Turkish authorities.

Footage captured by Anadolu Agency (AA) showed the massive heads, each weighing tonnes, on the eastern face of the mountain in Adiyaman province.

Irfan Cetinkaya, head of a culture and tourism association in the province's district of Kahta, where Mount Nemrut is located, noted that the earthquake caused severe damage in the region.

"The only thing that makes us happy is that the statues on Mount Nemrut were not affected by the tremors. I went to Mount Nemrut two days after the quake, and saw that the statues were not damaged even though Adiyaman suffered a great disaster," Cetinkaya said.

Nemrut has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. It is a 2,134-meter-high mountain featuring giant 10-meter high, seated statues of King Antiochus I and surrounded by ancient gods, including Zeus and Apollo.

The statues were believed to have been erected during the 1st century BC.

Before the earthquake, hundreds of thousands of people come to the region every year.

As the country begins its period of recovery, Centinkaya invited visitors to return and visit the site.

"Especially this year, we want more people to visit Mount Nemrut. We want them to come to the region to give us morale, to heal our wounds, as well as to see Mount Nemrut."

